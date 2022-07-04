HashCoin (HSC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4,829.00

HashCoin (HSC) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 4th. One HashCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HashCoin has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. HashCoin has a market capitalization of $105,586.87 and approximately $4,829.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HashCoin Profile

HashCoin is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

Buying and Selling HashCoin

