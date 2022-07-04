Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock opened at $25.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $172.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.88. Hawthorn Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.46.

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.87 million during the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 29.31%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Hawthorn Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.09%.

In related news, Director Frank E. Burkhead bought 1,000 shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $26,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,388.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $202,000. HYA Advisors Inc raised its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 29.8% during the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 17,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the period. 34.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.