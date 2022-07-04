HC Wainwright Lowers Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Price Target to $1.00

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, William Blair cut Aileron Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRN opened at $0.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.46. Aileron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $1.30.

Aileron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALRN. PVG Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26,745 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. increased its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 82,584 shares in the last quarter. 37.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

