Head-To-Head Contrast: Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) versus Second Street Capital (OTCMKTS:CTON)

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) and Second Street Capital (OTCMKTS:CTON – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Toll Brothers and Second Street Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toll Brothers 3 6 4 0 2.08 Second Street Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Toll Brothers currently has a consensus price target of $55.67, indicating a potential upside of 18.26%. Given Toll Brothers’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Toll Brothers is more favorable than Second Street Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Toll Brothers and Second Street Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toll Brothers 10.48% 18.61% 8.61% Second Street Capital N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.7% of Toll Brothers shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of Toll Brothers shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 71.9% of Second Street Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Toll Brothers and Second Street Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toll Brothers $8.79 billion 0.62 $833.63 million $7.98 5.90 Second Street Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Toll Brothers has higher revenue and earnings than Second Street Capital.

Volatility & Risk

Toll Brothers has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Second Street Capital has a beta of 21.19, indicating that its stock price is 2,019% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Toll Brothers beats Second Street Capital on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Toll Brothers (Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops, owns, and operates golf courses and country clubs; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies. Further, it owns and operates architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, insurance, smart home technology, landscaping, lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations. The company serves move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers. It has a strategic partnership with Equity Residential to develop new rental apartment communities in the United States markets. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania.

About Second Street Capital (Get Rating)

Second Street Capital, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It provides asset based lending to small and medium sized businesses, export trading companies, and small and medium sized homebuilders, developers, and investors. The company offers revenue participation asset based and mortgage loans, as well as preferred equity investments and senior secured loans. It also makes and manages investments in qualified real estate related assets as a principal and on behalf of institutional clients. The company was formerly known as Calton, Inc. and changed its name to Second Street Capital, Inc. in November 2011. Second Street Capital, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.