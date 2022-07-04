Head-To-Head Survey: Hybrid Energy (OTCMKTS:HYBE) and Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH)

Hybrid Energy (OTCMKTS:HYBE – Get Rating) and Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hybrid Energy and Greenbrook TMS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hybrid Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Greenbrook TMS $52.20 million 0.45 -$24.75 million ($1.48) -0.89

Hybrid Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Greenbrook TMS.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Hybrid Energy and Greenbrook TMS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hybrid Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Greenbrook TMS 0 0 6 0 3.00

Greenbrook TMS has a consensus target price of $13.80, indicating a potential upside of 951.35%. Given Greenbrook TMS’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Greenbrook TMS is more favorable than Hybrid Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Hybrid Energy has a beta of 6.54, indicating that its share price is 554% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenbrook TMS has a beta of 2.56, indicating that its share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.7% of Greenbrook TMS shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Hybrid Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hybrid Energy and Greenbrook TMS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hybrid Energy N/A N/A N/A Greenbrook TMS -46.27% -157.80% -34.90%

Summary

Hybrid Energy beats Greenbrook TMS on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hybrid Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires and operates fuel production and other energy companies. It acquires companies with traditional and proven fuel production, photovoltaic (PV) and solar thermal technologies. Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc. was formerly known as Comprehensive Healthcare Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc. in September 2009. Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1966 and is based in Reno, Nevada. Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc. is in reorganization.

Greenbrook TMS Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greenbrook TMS Inc., together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 94 wholly owned and 55 TMS centers in the commonwealth of Virginia and the States of Maryland, Delaware, North Carolina, Missouri, Illinois, Ohio, Texas, Connecticut, Florida, South Carolina, Michigan, Alaska, Oregon, California, Iowa, and Massachusetts. Greenbrook TMS Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

