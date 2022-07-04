Head to Head Survey: Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) and Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS)

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) and Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Redfin and Anywhere Real Estate, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Redfin 1 11 2 0 2.07 Anywhere Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A

Redfin currently has a consensus target price of $27.77, indicating a potential upside of 209.92%. Given Redfin’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Redfin is more favorable than Anywhere Real Estate.

Profitability

This table compares Redfin and Anywhere Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redfin -7.31% -53.87% -8.07% Anywhere Real Estate 4.13% 14.24% 4.21%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.9% of Redfin shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Redfin shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Anywhere Real Estate shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Redfin has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anywhere Real Estate has a beta of 2.45, suggesting that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Redfin and Anywhere Real Estate’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Redfin $1.92 billion 0.50 -$109.61 million ($1.62) -5.53 Anywhere Real Estate $7.98 billion 0.15 $343.00 million $2.78 3.75

Anywhere Real Estate has higher revenue and earnings than Redfin. Redfin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Anywhere Real Estate, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Anywhere Real Estate beats Redfin on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Redfin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes. The company was formerly known as Appliance Computing Inc. and changed its name to Redfin Corporation in May 2006. Redfin Corporation was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Anywhere Real Estate Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anywhere Real Estate Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names. This segment also offers lead generation and relocation services. As of December 31, 2020, this segment's real estate franchise systems and proprietary brands had approximately 20,100 offices and 320,700 independent sales agents worldwide. The Realogy Brokerage Group segment owns and operates a full-service residential real estate brokerage business under the Coldwell Banker, Corcoran, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names to assist home buyers and sellers in the listing, marketing, selling, and finding homes. As of December 31, 2020, this segment owned and operated 670 brokerage offices with approximately 53,100 independent sales agents. The Realogy Title Group segment provides title, escrow, and settlement services to real estate companies, corporations, and financial institutions. This segment also serves as an underwriter of title insurance policies in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions. The company was formerly known as Realogy Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Anywhere Real Estate Inc. in June 2022. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.

