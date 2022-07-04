HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) Short Interest Update

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the May 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 255.0 days.
Shares of HLKHF remained flat at $$69.25 during midday trading on Monday. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $54.87 and a 52-week high of $77.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.25 and a 200-day moving average of $69.16.
About HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLKHF)
- Using MarketBeat Market Data Tools To Find Strong Stocks in a Bear Market
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.