Henderson Diversified Income Trust (LON:HDIV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $65.00

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc (LON:HDIV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 65 ($0.80) and last traded at GBX 66.36 ($0.81), with a volume of 159292 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.70 ($0.82).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 71.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 76.31. The stock has a market cap of £123.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,111.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.24.

Get Henderson Diversified Income Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Henderson Diversified Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc engages in the investment business. Its investment portfolio primarily includes high yield and investment bonds, asset backed securities, preference stocks, and secured loans. The company was founded in 1930 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Diversified Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Diversified Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.