Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €65.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) received a €65.00 ($69.15) price objective from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.46% from the company’s previous close.

HEN3 has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($72.34) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €75.00 ($79.79) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($91.49) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($62.77) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($71.28) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock traded up €0.60 ($0.64) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €59.38 ($63.17). The company had a trading volume of 600,429 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €61.36 and its 200-day moving average is €66.18. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($109.57) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($137.93).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

