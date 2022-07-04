Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Short Interest Update

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the May 31st total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 27.6 days.

Héroux-Devtek stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.37. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.89. Héroux-Devtek has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $15.38.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HERXF shares. Desjardins increased their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company also assembles and installs aircraft components at customer assembly lines.

