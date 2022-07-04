Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler to $28.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.38% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Hilltop from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.
Shares of NYSE HTH traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.35. 30,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,018. Hilltop has a 52 week low of $25.07 and a 52 week high of $38.47. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.91.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hilltop by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the first quarter valued at $184,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Hilltop during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.
Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.
