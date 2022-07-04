Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler to $28.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Hilltop from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Shares of NYSE HTH traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.35. 30,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,018. Hilltop has a 52 week low of $25.07 and a 52 week high of $38.47. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.91.

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.23). Hilltop had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $316.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hilltop will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hilltop by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the first quarter valued at $184,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Hilltop during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hilltop (Get Rating)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.