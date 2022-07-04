Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) PT Lowered to $16.00

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler to $16.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.15% from the stock’s previous close.

HOPE has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. DA Davidson lowered Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ:HOPE traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.14. 60,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,594. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.45. Hope Bancorp has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $17.68. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 35.68%. The business had revenue of $146.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOPE. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 176,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 169,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 211.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 37,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 25,750 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

