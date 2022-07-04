Hotaling Investment Management LLC Acquires 6 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,013,778,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Booking by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,301,000 after purchasing an additional 166,288 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in Booking by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,973,000 after purchasing an additional 140,070 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 2,082.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 90,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,317,000 after purchasing an additional 86,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Booking by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 173,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,197,000 after purchasing an additional 57,984 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at $108,373,639.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,639,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,403 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,347. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Booking from $2,440.00 to $2,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,717.69.

Booking stock opened at $1,767.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,091.78 and a 200-day moving average of $2,242.71. The firm has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,703.05 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($5.26) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.