Hotaling Investment Management LLC Has $2.94 Million Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,361 shares during the quarter. Cummins comprises about 1.1% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 153.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after buying an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

In related news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $973,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,857 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.33.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $194.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.68. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $247.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.54.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

About Cummins (Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.