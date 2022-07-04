Hotaling Investment Management LLC Has $3.36 Million Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Trane Technologies comprises about 1.3% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TT. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $171.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $156.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.43.

NYSE TT opened at $131.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

