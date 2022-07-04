Hotaling Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 412.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,255.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

NYSE JLL opened at $181.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $189.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.33. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $154.63 and a 1-year high of $275.77.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.42. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 4.99%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.33.

About Jones Lang LaSalle (Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.