Hotaling Investment Management LLC Purchases 9,461 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,461 shares during the quarter. MetLife comprises about 1.7% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research raised MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.45.

NYSE MET opened at $63.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.49. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $55.21 and a one year high of $73.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

