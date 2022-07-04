Hotaling Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $30,415,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 34,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,793,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 24,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Caterpillar by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Investment Management purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $2,226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,895. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $178.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $95.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.72 and a 52 week high of $237.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

