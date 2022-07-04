Hotaling Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,559 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Tapestry from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Tapestry from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet cut Tapestry from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.12.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $30.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.24 and a 200 day moving average of $35.92. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $47.05.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Tapestry declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the luxury accessories retailer to buy up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

