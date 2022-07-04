Hotaling Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $248,192,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,685,000 after purchasing an additional 106,240 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,906,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,072,000 after purchasing an additional 109,954 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,182,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $108,941,000.

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.28.

