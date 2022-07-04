HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,212 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth about $454,451,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth about $65,033,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in HP by 183.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,133,518 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $77,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,919 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth about $45,704,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in HP by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,356,183 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $51,087,000 after purchasing an additional 898,327 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.87. 691,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,124,439. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $41.47.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. HP’s payout ratio is 17.99%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HPQ. Citigroup upped their price target on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.92.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $242,230.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 15,219 shares of company stock valued at $586,615 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

