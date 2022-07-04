HSBC (LON:HSBA) PT Set at GBX 550 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) received a GBX 550 ($6.75) price objective from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HSBA. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 574 ($7.04) price objective on HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 515 ($6.32) target price on HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 560 ($6.87) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HSBC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 597.55 ($7.33).

Shares of LON:HSBA traded up GBX 3.78 ($0.05) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 538.18 ($6.60). 8,440,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,978,760. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 515.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 509.97. The stock has a market cap of £107.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 358.45 ($4.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 567.20 ($6.96).

In related news, insider Carolyn Fairbairn acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 501 ($6.15) per share, for a total transaction of £75,150 ($92,197.28).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

