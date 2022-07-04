Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) PT Lowered to $16.00

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an underperform rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.95.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $15.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1-year low of $14.59 and a 1-year high of $28.66.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.63). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $244.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -833.26%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,183,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,584,000 after buying an additional 160,204 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,268,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,287,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,988,000 after purchasing an additional 885,181 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,111,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,309,000 after purchasing an additional 706,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,391,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,365 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

