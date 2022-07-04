Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded Hudson Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:HDSN opened at $7.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.20. The company has a market capitalization of $332.78 million, a PE ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Hudson Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $10.76.

Hudson Technologies ( NASDAQ:HDSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $84.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 86.75% and a net margin of 25.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Technologies will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vincent P. Abbatecola sold 20,000 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $195,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,578 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,208.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric A. Prouty sold 75,000 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 123,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,521. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,000 shares of company stock worth $1,551,463 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 4,089,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,159,000 after buying an additional 27,774 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,446,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,436 shares during the last quarter. 325 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies during the first quarter worth $8,028,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 86.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,171,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,273,000 after purchasing an additional 542,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 22.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 921,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 165,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.97% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Technologies (Get Rating)

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.