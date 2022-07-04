Hunting’s (HTG) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Hunting (LON:HTG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 360 ($4.42) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 455 ($5.58) price target on shares of Hunting in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Hunting to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.45) to GBX 300 ($3.68) in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hunting to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 280 ($3.44) to GBX 310 ($3.80) in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 325 ($3.99).

LON HTG opened at GBX 209 ($2.56) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £344.72 million and a PE ratio of -4.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. Hunting has a twelve month low of GBX 142.80 ($1.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 356.50 ($4.37). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 299.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 268.07.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

