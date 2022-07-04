HyperDAO Price Reaches $0.0035 on Top Exchanges (HDAO)

HyperDAO (HDAO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One HyperDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, HyperDAO has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. HyperDAO has a total market capitalization of $11.98 million and approximately $35,418.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About HyperDAO

HyperDAO (CRYPTO:HDAO) is a coin. It was first traded on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,400,000,000 coins. HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

