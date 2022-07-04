IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on IAC. KeyCorp cut their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $173.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $149.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $167.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $144.40.

IAC opened at $76.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $72.29 and a 12-month high of $158.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.99 and a 200-day moving average of $104.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 511.63 and a beta of 1.31.

IAC/InterActiveCorp ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. ShawSpring Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 3,747,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,872,000 after buying an additional 840,902 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 29.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,016,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,462,000 after purchasing an additional 694,197 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 30.2% during the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,584,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,137,000 after purchasing an additional 599,828 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $70,705,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 759,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,313,000 after purchasing an additional 452,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

