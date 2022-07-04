IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.04

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.04 and last traded at C$2.07, with a volume of 84831 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.07.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IMG shares. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of IAMGOLD to a “sell” rating and set a C$2.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of IAMGOLD to a “sell” rating and set a C$2.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of IAMGOLD from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$5.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.53. The stock has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a PE ratio of -3.04.

IAMGOLD ( TSE:IMG Get Rating ) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$451.72 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

About IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

