ichi.farm (ICHI) Price Tops $3.92

ichi.farm (ICHI) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. One ichi.farm coin can now be bought for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on popular exchanges. ichi.farm has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ichi.farm has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00149909 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005112 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $158.25 or 0.00809738 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00086016 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00016498 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ichi.farm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ichi.farm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

