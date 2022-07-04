IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Holdings Trimmed by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for 1.3% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $11,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDXX has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $628.86.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded up $7.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $358.44. 14,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $372.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $479.55. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.50 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

