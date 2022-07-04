IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.13.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research cut their target price on IMAX from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IMAX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut IMAX from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on IMAX in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on IMAX from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Get IMAX alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in IMAX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in IMAX by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 208,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 7,518 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IMAX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in IMAX by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 304,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in IMAX by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 199,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 24,350 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMAX stock opened at $16.79 on Wednesday. IMAX has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $22.10. The stock has a market cap of $982.58 million, a PE ratio of -46.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.54.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.08). IMAX had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $60.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that IMAX will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About IMAX (Get Rating)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.