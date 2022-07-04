Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Short Interest Up 22.6% in June

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the May 31st total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 764,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

IMUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Immunic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Immunic from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Immunic from $71.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Immunic from $61.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

Immunic stock remained flat at $$3.47 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 5,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,995. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average is $9.02. The firm has a market cap of $105.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.18. Immunic has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

In related news, Chairman Duane Nash purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $50,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 22,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,820.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired 28,500 shares of company stock worth $127,380 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Immunic by 21.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Immunic by 1.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 165,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Immunic in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Immunic by 6.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Immunic by 30.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

