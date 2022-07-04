ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
ImmunoCellular Therapeutics stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,503. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.28.
About ImmunoCellular Therapeutics
