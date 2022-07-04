Impossible Finance Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3,384.00 (IF)

Impossible Finance (IF) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Impossible Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000940 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Impossible Finance has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. Impossible Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $3,384.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00149148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.03 or 0.00853485 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00084689 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015736 BTC.

About Impossible Finance

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Impossible Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impossible Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Impossible Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

