Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:DBOC) Shares Sold by White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:DBOC – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,897 shares during the period. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC owned 2.43% of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 21,485 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,000. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DBOC opened at $27.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.71 and a 200-day moving average of $28.86. Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October has a twelve month low of $26.31 and a twelve month high of $30.30.

