Insider Buying: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B) Major Shareholder Acquires 285,935,669.46 in Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B – Get Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 4,845,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 59.01 per share, for a total transaction of 285,935,669.46. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 163,395,275 shares in the company, valued at 9,641,955,177.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 29th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,135,265 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 59.08 per share, for a total transaction of 126,151,456.20.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 3,878,258 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 55.49 per share, for a total transaction of 215,204,536.42.

On Friday, June 17th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 5,673,196 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 55.27 per share, for a total transaction of 313,557,542.92.

On Thursday, May 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 185,419 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 57.34 per share, for a total transaction of 10,631,925.46.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 716,355 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 57.32 per share, for a total transaction of 41,061,468.60.

On Monday, May 2nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 5,867,118 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 57.10 per share, for a total transaction of 335,012,437.80.

BRK-B opened at 277.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 302.77.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

