Insider Buying: Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Director Buys 9,000 Shares of Stock

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) Director James Pantelidis acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$34.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$312,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 244,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,494,193.40.

James Pantelidis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 10th, James Pantelidis purchased 590 shares of Parkland stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$33.90 per share, with a total value of C$20,001.00.

TSE:PKI traded up C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$35.19. The company had a trading volume of 211,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,096. The firm has a market cap of C$5.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$35.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$34.96. Parkland Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$31.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.78.

Parkland ( TSE:PKI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.16 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Parkland Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on PKI shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$53.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$49.00 price target on shares of Parkland in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Parkland and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.17.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

