Insider Buying: Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVRW) Major Shareholder Buys $609,925.80 in Stock

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVRW – Get Rating) major shareholder Essex Equity Joint Investment purchased 92,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $609,925.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 401,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,886.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

RSVRW stock opened at $1.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.68. Reservoir Media, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.53.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Reservoir Media stock. Fort Baker Capital Management LP raised its stake in Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVRW – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,480 shares during the quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s holdings in Reservoir Media were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

