Insider Selling: 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) VP Sells $100,150.00 in Stock

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) VP Michael S. Turner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $100,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASS opened at $21.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 17.78, a quick ratio of 17.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.68. 908 Devices Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $39.81. The stock has a market cap of $673.37 million, a PE ratio of -24.36 and a beta of -0.04.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 56.68%. The business had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on 908 Devices from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 960.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.