Insight Protocol (INX) Trading Down 6.9% This Week

Insight Protocol (INX) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 4th. Insight Protocol has a market capitalization of $77,096.96 and approximately $11,441.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insight Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004973 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,148.60 or 1.00032297 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00009738 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004968 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Insight Protocol Coin Profile

Insight Protocol (CRYPTO:INX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. The official message board for Insight Protocol is medium.com/@insightprotocol . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insight Protocol’s official website is inxprotocol.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

Insight Protocol Coin Trading

