Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Raised by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,583 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,819 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,610 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 70,220 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $1,242,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Intel by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 293,718 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $15,126,000 after acquiring an additional 22,312 shares during the period. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,952 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, March 28th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.72.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $36.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.69. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $35.88 and a twelve month high of $57.46. The firm has a market cap of $148.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

