Inter & Co. Inc. Class A Common Shares (NASDAQ:INTR) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Inter & Co. Inc. Class A Common Shares (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Inter & Co. Inc. Class A Common Shares in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a sell rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ INTR opened at 2.77 on Thursday. Inter & Co. Inc. Class A Common Shares has a fifty-two week low of 2.10 and a fifty-two week high of 4.00.

Inter&Co is the holding company of Inter Group and indirectly holds all of Banco Inter’s shares. The Company’s super app offers financial and non-financial services. It provides range of services in banking, investments, credit, insurance and cross-border services. Inter&Co is based in BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil.

