International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) is Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for about 3.0% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 537.5% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.25.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $141.12. The company had a trading volume of 159,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,384,999. The company has a market cap of $126.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.64 and its 200-day moving average is $132.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $146.95.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 108.20%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

