Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) is Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Goepper Burkhardt LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 299,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Goepper Burkhardt LLC owned 0.27% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $17,455,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,849,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,157,000 after acquiring an additional 796,397 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $11,856,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,004,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,563,000 after acquiring an additional 495,031 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,537,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,981,000 after acquiring an additional 253,781 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCN stock opened at $20.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.00 and a 200 day moving average of $21.16. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.89 and a 52 week high of $21.75.

