Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 1,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 6,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded up $1.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $282.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,320,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,424,281. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.21. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

