Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,000 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the May 31st total of 251,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.30. 2,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,139. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.52. Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $25.82 and a 52-week high of $31.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. This is a boost from Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 1,165.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 2,604.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 15,940 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $610,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $702,000.

