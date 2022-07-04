Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Fuchs Petrolub (FPE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Fuchs Petrolub (FRA: FPE):

6/30/2022 – Fuchs Petrolub was given a new €43.00 ($44.79) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

6/29/2022 – Fuchs Petrolub was given a new €33.00 ($34.38) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/23/2022 – Fuchs Petrolub was given a new €33.00 ($34.38) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/22/2022 – Fuchs Petrolub was given a new €40.00 ($41.67) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

5/6/2022 – Fuchs Petrolub was given a new €50.00 ($52.08) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Shares of FRA FPE traded down €0.05 ($0.05) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €23.25 ($24.22). The stock had a trading volume of 22,670 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €23.98 and its 200 day moving average price is €26.71. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a twelve month low of €37.40 ($38.96) and a twelve month high of €44.80 ($46.67).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

