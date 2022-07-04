iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Stock Holdings Lessened by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000.

NYSEARCA:STIP traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.80. The stock had a trading volume of 50,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,060. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.96 and its 200 day moving average is $104.35. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $107.15.

