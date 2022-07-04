iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) is James Investment Research Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,624 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.9% of James Investment Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $18,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,773,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 108.6% during the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 377.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 363,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,934,000 after purchasing an additional 287,177 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHY stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $82.96. 452,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,773,484. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.87. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.94 and a 1 year high of $86.34.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

