iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 123,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,006 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $6,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1,956,246.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 293,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,673,000 after buying an additional 293,437 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 16,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 291,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,571,000 after purchasing an additional 27,022 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 72,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares during the period.

DGRO stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,255. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $56.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.11.

